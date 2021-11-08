Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up - Ben Woodburn At The Double For Hearts
Another busy week for some of the Liverpool players out on loan with Ben Woodburn the star of the show for Hearts.
We take a look back at the action from the last week.
English Championship
Ben Davies - Sheffield United
Davies missed both games for the Blades this week through injury as they drew 1-1 away at Nottingham Forest in midweek before losing 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Read More
Sheyi Ojo - Millwall
A disappointing week for Ojo as he was an unused sub as Millwall beat Reading on Wednesday and then came on as an 87th minute substitute in the 1-1 draw at home to Derby County on Saturday.
Report: Liverpool Winger Sheyi Ojo And Ademola Lookman Pledge Future To Nigeria
Leighton Clarkson - Blackburn Rovers
The England under 20 international is not getting any minutes on the pitch at Ewood Park currently.
Rovers were thumped 7-0 at home to Fulham on Wednesday before responding with the 3-1 victory against the Blades.
Sepp van den Berg - Preston North End
A mixed week in terms of results for Preston but another two full games for the Dutch under 21 international.
Preston ended Bournemouth's unbeaten run with a fine 2-1 win away from home on Wednesday but were convincingly beaten 3-0 away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Rhys Williams - Swansea City
Another player who endured a frustrating week not featuring in either of Swansea's matchday squads against Coventry City (won 2-1) and Bournemouth (lost 4-0).
English League Two
Jake Cain - Newport County
20 year old Cain is enjoying a run of starts for Newport County but was withdrawn after 77 minutes of their 1-0 FA Cup defeat away to Morecombe.
Paul Glatzel - Tranmere Rovers
Glatzel was an unused sub as Tranmere progressed in the FA Cup winning 1-0 away at Crawley Town on Saturday.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Former Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Pictured Holding Liverpool Shirt with Alan Shearer
- 'I Support Liverpool. If They Come Knocking, Who Knows' - Brentford’s Ivan Toney on Who He Supports
- Report: FSG Set Contract Deadline For Egypt's Mohamed Salah For Him To Stay At Liverpool
Scottish Premiership
Ben Woodburn - Hearts
Liverpool's Welsh international was the star of the show as Hearts ran out 5-2 winners at home to Dundee United.
Woodburn scored a goal in each half in an impressive performance by the 22 year old before being subbed to a great ovation in the 82nd minute.
Watch the match highlights here:
Scottish League Two
Luis Longstaff - Queens Park
Game time has been somewhat limited to substitute appearances for Longstaff and it was the same again on Saturday when he came on in the 82nd minute as Queens Park drew 1-1 at home to bottom side East Fife.
Spain La Liga 2
Anderson Arroyo - Mirandes
Another two games in the space of a week for Colombian Arroyo.
Mirandes beat CD Lugo 3-2 on Wednesday but followed that up going down 3-2 away at Real Valladolid with Arroyo picking up a booking.
Ireland, Premier Division
Vítězslaz Jaroš - St Patrick’s Athletic
A difficult week for Liverpool's 20 year old stopper as St Patrick's drew 2-2 with Bohemian on Monday and then were emphatically beaten 3-0 at home by Sligo Rovers on Friday.
FAW Cymru Premier Division
Jakub Ojrzynski - Caernarfon Town
A clean sheet for Polish under 19 international Ojrzynski as Caernarfon ran out 1-0 winners away to Cardiff Met FC.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- England Manager Gareth Southgate Hits Back At Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp For 'Having A Swing'
- Report: Former Liverpool And Current Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Has Verbally Agreed To Succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Manchester United Boss
- Report: Liverpool, Barcelona Wanted Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani After Cristiano Ronaldo Signing
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook