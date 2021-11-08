Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up - Ben Woodburn At The Double For Hearts

Another busy week for some of the Liverpool players out on loan with Ben Woodburn the star of the show for Hearts.

We take a look back at the action from the last week.

English Championship

Ben Davies - Sheffield United

Davies missed both games for the Blades this week through injury as they drew 1-1 away at Nottingham Forest in midweek before losing 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Sheyi Ojo - Millwall

A disappointing week for Ojo as he was an unused sub as Millwall beat Reading on Wednesday and then came on as an 87th minute substitute in the 1-1 draw at home to Derby County on Saturday.

Leighton Clarkson - Blackburn Rovers

The England under 20 international is not getting any minutes on the pitch at Ewood Park currently.

Rovers were thumped 7-0 at home to Fulham on Wednesday before responding with the 3-1 victory against the Blades.

Sepp van den Berg - Preston North End

A mixed week in terms of results for Preston but another two full games for the Dutch under 21 international.

Preston ended Bournemouth's unbeaten run with a fine 2-1 win away from home on Wednesday but were convincingly beaten 3-0 away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Rhys Williams - Swansea City

Another player who endured a frustrating week not featuring in either of Swansea's matchday squads against Coventry City (won 2-1) and Bournemouth (lost 4-0).

English League Two

Jake Cain - Newport County

20 year old Cain is enjoying a run of starts for Newport County but was withdrawn after 77 minutes of their 1-0 FA Cup defeat away to Morecombe.

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere Rovers

Glatzel was an unused sub as Tranmere progressed in the FA Cup winning 1-0 away at Crawley Town on Saturday.

Scottish Premiership

Ben Woodburn - Hearts

Liverpool's Welsh international was the star of the show as Hearts ran out 5-2 winners at home to Dundee United.

Woodburn scored a goal in each half in an impressive performance by the 22 year old before being subbed to a great ovation in the 82nd minute.

Scottish League Two

Luis Longstaff - Queens Park

Game time has been somewhat limited to substitute appearances for Longstaff and it was the same again on Saturday when he came on in the 82nd minute as Queens Park drew 1-1 at home to bottom side East Fife.

Spain La Liga 2

Anderson Arroyo - Mirandes

Another two games in the space of a week for Colombian Arroyo.

Mirandes beat CD Lugo 3-2 on Wednesday but followed that up going down 3-2 away at Real Valladolid with Arroyo picking up a booking.

Ireland, Premier Division

Vítězslaz Jaroš - St Patrick’s Athletic

A difficult week for Liverpool's 20 year old stopper as St Patrick's drew 2-2 with Bohemian on Monday and then were emphatically beaten 3-0 at home by Sligo Rovers on Friday.

FAW Cymru Premier Division

Jakub Ojrzynski - Caernarfon Town

A clean sheet for Polish under 19 international Ojrzynski as Caernarfon ran out 1-0 winners away to Cardiff Met FC.

