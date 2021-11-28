Watch: Liverpool Loanee Keeper Vitezslav Jaros' Outstanding Saves In St Patrick's FAI Cup Final Win

On loan Liverpool keeper Vitezslav Jaros was in fine form as he pulled off some magnificent saves to help St Patrick's Athletic win the FAI Cup final on Sunday and you can watch them here.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

The 20 year old was one of the heroes as St Patrick's defeated Bohemian 4-3 on penalties.

The game had ended 0-0 after 90 minutes but exploded into life as the game went into extra-time.

Christopher Forrester gave St Patrick's the lead at the end of the first period of the additional 30 minutes.

Bohemian then snatched an equaliser two minutes into the 2nd period of extra-time from Rory Feely.

St Patrick's then managed to win the penalty shoot out to ensure they were taking the trophy home.

It's been a very productive loan period for the Czech under 20 international who was recently named as St Patrick's player of the year.

The keeper joined Liverpool from Slavia Prague in 2017 and after featuring at under 18 level stepped up to the under 23s.

Jaros signed a new deal in 2020 and in February of this year left for his loan spell in Ireland which has been a great success.

It will be interesting to see the next steps that Jaros now makes in his career as he is undoubtedly a talented keeper but one who has a number of talented keepers ahead of him in the Liverpool pecking order.

Watch the saves from Jaros in today's FAI Cup final here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook