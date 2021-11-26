Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains Why The Move To Manchester United Of Ralf Rangnick Is Unfortunate

Author:

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp was quizzed at his press conference about the possibility of Ralf Rangnick taking over as Manchester United manager on an interim basis.

A report from The Athletic yesterday claimed that Rangnick had agreed a deal to become interim manager for six months and to then stay on as a consultant for two years.

The German is currently said to be negotiating his exit from Lokomotiv Moscow so he can take up the reigns at Old Trafford.

Klopp On Rangnick

Liverpool manager Klopp has always spoken highly of his German counterpart and what he said today was no different claiming it is unfortunate for Manchester United's rivals that Rangnick is likely to join.

“Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United. 

"A really good man and outstanding coach.

"He’s a really experienced manager, built, most famously, two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and proper forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig.

“United will be organised on the pitch. That's obviously not good news for other teams.

"All coaches in the world need time to train with our team and Ralf will soon realise they have no time to train because they play all the time."

Ralf Rangnick
Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains Why The Move To Manchester United Of Ralf Rangnick Is Unfortunate

