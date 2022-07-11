Skip to main content

Watch: Liverpool Set To Unveil New Nike Away Kit For 2022/23 Season On Tuesday

Liverpool will unveil their new Nike away kit for the 2022/23 season on Tuesday and have put out a video hinting at the design.

Speculation has been rife over recent weeks as to what the new kit may look like for next season with a number of new designs being leaked online.

It does look like the most recent leak as to how the away kit could look is very close to what has been hinted at in the video.  

The rumours will be put to bed at 8am BST on Tuesday when Liverpool announce the new look via their official channels.

Manchester United v Liverpool

It's possible the first airing of the new kit could be as early as Tuesday with Liverpool set to face off against old rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Jurgen Klopp and his team arrived in Bangkok on Sunday to a rapturous welcome, before training ahead of the match on Tuesday in the Rajamangala National Stadium.

Details of when and how to watch the game can be found HERE.

