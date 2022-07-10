Watch: Liverpool Squad Receive Amazing Ovation As They Touch Down In Bangkok - 37 Man Travelling Party Revealed

Liverpool's travelling squad received a rapturous ovation as they touched down in Bangkok on Sunday and you can watch the footage here.

The Reds have arrived in the Far East ahead of pre-season friendlies against Manchester United on Tuesday in Bangkok before travelling to Singapore on Friday to take on another Premier League team, Crystal Palace.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Manager Jurgen Klopp has named a 37-man squad for the tour of the Far East with Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Owen Beck, Ben Davies and Kaide Gordon the notable absentees.

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders

Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark

As always, there is huge interest wherever Liverpool travel in the world and here is the footage of the amazing reception the squad received upon arrival.

