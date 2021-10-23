    • October 23, 2021
    Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Scores Wonder Goal For Borussia Dortmund

    Author:

    Highly rated English youngster Jude Bellingham scored a brilliant individual goal for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. A host of clubs including Liverpool are said to be tracking the progress of the player who is already a full international.

    The 18 year old scored the third goal as Dortmund ran out 3-1 winners away to Arminia Bielefeld to leave BVB second and a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.

    Brilliant Individual Goal

    Bellingham received a pass on the left edge of the Bielefeld penalty area from Marco Reus.

    He jinked past three Bielefeld defenders inside the box before finding a finish past the keeper with his left foot.

    It was a moment of outstanding quality from a player that everyone knows is going to become a superstar.

    Dortmund Will Ask €130million For Bellingham

    According to recent reports, Dortmund will set a fee of €130million for the elite midfielder and that price tag is not likely to deter the biggest European clubs.

    If he keeps producing moments of brilliance like this, there is nothing to say that this won't represent good value for money.

