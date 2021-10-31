Watch: Goal! Liverpool Target Raphinha Opens Scoring For Leeds United Against Norwich City

After returning to fitness, Brazilian international Raphinha who has been linked heavily with Liverpool opened the scoring for Leeds United against Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The 24 year old missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal after picking up an injury in his team's 1-1 draw at home to Wolves last weekend.

Raphinha cut in from the right hand side taking his time before firing a shot that took a slight deflection before making it's way into the Norwich net.

The winger has started the season in superb form and has now scored four times for the Elland Road club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

He has also been in inspiring form for his country scoring two and assisting two in the three World Cup qualifying games earlier this month.

Liverpool are said to be long term admirers of the player and his Brazilian teammate Fabinho even claimed he expected the player to sign for Liverpool last summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook