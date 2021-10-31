Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Goal! Liverpool Target Raphinha Opens Scoring For Leeds United Against Norwich City

    Author:

    After returning to fitness, Brazilian international Raphinha who has been linked heavily with Liverpool opened the scoring for Leeds United against Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.

    The 24 year old missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal after picking up an injury in his team's 1-1 draw at home to Wolves last weekend.

    Raphinha cut in from the right hand side taking his time before firing a shot that took a slight deflection before making it's way into the Norwich net.

    The winger has started the season in superb form and has now scored four times for the Elland Road club.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Read More

    He has also been in inspiring form for his country scoring two and assisting two in the three World Cup qualifying games earlier this month.

    Liverpool are said to be long term admirers of the player and his Brazilian teammate Fabinho even claimed he expected the player to sign for Liverpool last summer.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Raphinha
    News

    Watch: Goal! Liverpool Target Raphinha Opens Scoring For Leeds United Against Norwich City

    3 minutes ago
    Nuno Espirito Santo
    News

    Non LFC Report: Tottenham Hotspur Manager Nuno Espirito Santo's Job Under Threat

    25 minutes ago
    Loris Karius
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool To Let Keeper Loris Karius Leave On Free Transfer In January

    1 hour ago
    Aurelien Tchouameni
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool to Battle With Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

    1 hour ago
    Naby Keita
    News

    Jurgen Klopp Confirms Naby Keita Will Mostly Likely Miss Liverpool's Champions League Game Against Atletico Madrid

    3 hours ago
    Pedro Goncalves
    Transfers

    Sporting Lisbon Have Named Their Price For Liverpool And Manchester United Target Pedro Goncalves

    3 hours ago
    Luka Jovic
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool Join Transfer Race For Real Madrid Striker Luka Jovic

    3 hours ago
    coman
    News

    Liverpool News And Transfer Rumours Live Updates - Kingsley Coman, Aurélien Tchouameni, Pedro Goncalves

    1 hour ago