Watch: Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans Scores A Stunning Goal For Leicester City
Liverpool target Youri Tielemans scored a stunning goal for Leicester City as the Foxes ran out 2-1 against Brentford on Sunday afternoon.
Wonder Goal
The Belgian's effort came in the 14th minute with the game locked at 0-0 and was another unbelievable strike.
After James Maddison's free kick was headed clear by the Brentford defence, Tielemans ran on to the ball and powered home an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net from 30 yards.
It was a truly world class strike and another one to add to the player's growing portfolio.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'His Hand Gets Stronger' The Athletic Journalist James Pearce On Mohamed Salah's New Contract After Liverpool's 5-0 Win Against Manchester United
- ‘People Will Write Books About How He Interprets the False Nine’; Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino’s Role at Liverpool
- Watch Manchester United's Paul Pogba Get Sent Off for Horrific Challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita
Links To Liverpool
Reports emerged this week that Tielemans had turned down Leicester's latest contract offer.
There is a growing feeling that the player wants to leave the club as he feels he should be playing regular Champions League football.
Six clubs are reported as interested in the 24 year old including Liverpool.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid
- Fabinho Injured and Not in the Squad for Manchester United V Liverpool Game
- ‘We Have To See How Serious It Is’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Naby Keita Injury
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook