Watch: Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans Scores A Stunning Goal For Leicester City

Liverpool target Youri Tielemans scored a stunning goal for Leicester City as the Foxes ran out 2-1 against Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

Wonder Goal

The Belgian's effort came in the 14th minute with the game locked at 0-0 and was another unbelievable strike.

After James Maddison's free kick was headed clear by the Brentford defence, Tielemans ran on to the ball and powered home an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net from 30 yards.

It was a truly world class strike and another one to add to the player's growing portfolio.

Reports emerged this week that Tielemans had turned down Leicester's latest contract offer.

There is a growing feeling that the player wants to leave the club as he feels he should be playing regular Champions League football.

Six clubs are reported as interested in the 24 year old including Liverpool.

