Watch: Liverpool Training Ahead Of Premier League Clash Against Wolves - Van Dijk & Salah Return To Action

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both returned to training for Liverpool on Friday ahead of the huge Premier League clash against Wolves and you can watch the squad in action at the AXA Training Centre here.

Both players had missed the 2-1 win against Southampton in midweek after picking up injuries in the FA Cup final win against Chelsea on Saturday.

As confirmed by manager Jurgen Klopp, neither player had a serious issue and it is certainly good news that both will be ready to go for the match against Bruno Lage's team as they look for rhythm ahead of the Champions League final.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane also missed the match against the Saints but were also pictured training on Friday.

Brazilian Fabinho was not pictured as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury but is expected to be back for the huge UCL clash with Real Madrid in Paris.

Liverpool know nothing but a Premier League victory against Wolves will be good enough as they aim to overturn the one-point deficit to leaders Manchester City who host Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at Anfield.

Watch Liverpool training at the AXA training centre here.

