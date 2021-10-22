    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott Posts Positive Instagram Injury Update

    Author:

    Harvey Elliott has posted a new update on Instagram showing the latest progress of his rehab since dislocating his ankle in September when Liverpool took on Leeds United at Elland Road.

    The 18 year old continues to remain upbeat as he strives to get back to action after breaking into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI at the start of the season.

    Harvey Elliott Sadio Mane

    Instagram Post

    The player signed from Fulham took to Instagram to post a video montage of how his journey from the time he got the injury has progressed.

    The footage starts showing Elliott getting injured and being stretchered off but then progresses to video action of his rehab in the gym.

    He appears to be making good progress and can be seen exercising the damaged ankle as he continues on the comeback trail.

    As always, Elliott remains positive and added this comment to his post:

    One day at a time, getting stronger 💪🏻

    There has been no timescale put on when the youngster will return for Liverpool but it appears that he is making good progress.

    Let's hope for more positive news on his injury over the coming weeks.

    (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
