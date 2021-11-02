Watch: Liverpool's teenage sensation Harvey Elliott pictured making progress in injury return

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott looks like he is making significant progress on his injury return after his ankle dislocation against Leeds United.

Pascal Struijk saw red for his challenge in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Elland Road, with Elliott stretchered off in the second half.

Elliott was previously pictured on an exercise bike last month, but now he's been videoed running in Liverpool's AXA training centre

The video shows huge encouragement for Liverpool fans, who would have been fearful of Elliott not returning for a long time.

However, similar videos were shared of Virgil van Dijk in early recovery, so we cannot be too excited just yet.

The midfield needs a Harvey Elliott return

Liverpool went into the season with eight midfielders - in the form of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott himself.

This has been depleted heavily, with Milner and Keita definitively out for the trip to Atletico Madrid.

Thiago and Fabinho are also slight doubts having just returned from injury this week.

The 18-year-old wasn't initially set to be part of Jurgen Klopp's first team plans after his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.

He impressed in a deeper role in pre-season which ensured him starting in several matches in the early part of the campaign, including a starring role in the Reds' 2-0 win over Burnley.

Elliott could also be used as a replacement on the right hand side when Mohamed Salah goes to the African Cup of Nations in January - but it is dependent on whether he has a sustainable level of fitness.

Different rumours have circulated on Elliott's length of spell out - from just after Christmas until March even - so we'll have to wait for more updates on his progress.

