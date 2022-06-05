Watch: Luis Diaz Makes Emotional Return To Colombia, Meeting Locals After Sensational Start To Liverpool Career

Luis Diaz's transfer to Liverpool in January was the boost the whole squad needed and ended up being key to their charge for the quadruple. This week, the Colombian superstar flew back to his home country for the first time since his arrival at Merseyside.

A long season and successful season ended up being disappointing for Liverpool, despite coming away with a domestic cup double. However, before January, no one would have predicted the ride they have been on.

The Reds were far behind league leaders Manchester City and they were about to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita to AFCON. No one gave them a glimmer of hope for any trophy win this season.

Then Tottenham decided to attempt to sign Porto star Luis Diaz, who was a long-term target for Jurgen Klopp and the scouting staff. The Reds then responded to their rivals' bid, not wanting to miss out on their summer-planned transfer. They haven't looked back since.

The Colombian has been nothing less than incredible. Making an early statement in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, Diaz was a clear standout and continued to be exactly that for the remainder of the season.

After instantly becoming a fan favourite in Liverpool, the winger has made a trip back to his home nation for the international break, which is the first time he has been back home since his move to Anfield.

Such a special moment for the new Reds star. An emotional Diaz met some of the locals, who welcome him back home with pride.

