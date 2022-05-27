Watch: Luis Diaz's Family Watch On As The Colombian Soars In His Liverpool Career After Incredible Journey

Luis Diaz's impact at Liverpool has been nothing less than incredible. The Colombian forward came to Anfield in January and has hit the ground running.

Five months into his Liverpool career, Luis Diaz is already a fan favourite. With a fire in his stomach, the speedy winger has settled right into Jurgen Klopp’s system.

However, his journey to becoming a Liverpool star is something of a miracle. At 17 years of age, Diaz hadn’t yet played on a grass football pitch, his house didn’t have a tv and he was massively underweight.

The South American’s family were a huge part to him becoming a professional footballer. They owned the local football club and we’re invited to Bogotá to send a few children to a tournament based in Chile.

He impressed at this tournament but his weight was still a worry. Carlos Valderrama, who was coaching the team at the time, saw the potential in Diaz and recommended Atletico Junior to sign the forward.

After a loan to Barranquilla, Diaz put an extra 5kg on by eating a huge amount. This allowed him to develop into the professional game much easier.

Portuguese side Porto, a team known for spotting South American talent, brought the winger to Europe, where he continued to impress, which in the end, caught Jurgen Klopp’s attention.

Such an inspiring story of a lad that was overlooked because of weight to now a star man in one of the best teams in the world about to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Luis Diaz’s family have been interviewed by Stefano Pozzebon for CNN, giving their views on their beloved son. The pride is clear to see and it is more than deserved.

Credit to Colombian journalist Simon Edwards.

