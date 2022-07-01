Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah First Interview After Signing New Liverpool Contract

After Liverpool announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term deal at the club, you can see what the Egyptian had to say in his first interview after putting pen to paper here.

Negotiations over extending his current deal dragged on for months and Liverpool supporters had become nervous as he approached the final 12 months of his contract.

They can rest easy however now that the 30-year-old has committed his long-term future to the club.

Salah signed for Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 for a fee reported to be in excess of £35million.

His goalscoring exploits since joining Liverpool have been nothing short of sensational and he has won the Premier League golden boot on three occasions.

The Egyptian was hugely influential alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in attack as Jurgen Klopp's team went in the hunt for trophies.

Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

After helping fire Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019, he then helped Klopp’s team end a 30-year wait for a Premier League title a year later.

The timing of the new deal could not be better with pre-season training about to start and everyone at Anfield can now get excited about a few more years of their Egyptian King.

Watch what Salah had to say here:

