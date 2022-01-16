Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Enough To Secure Victory For Egypt At AFCON

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was on target as Egypt edged past Guinea-Bissau at the Africa Cup Of Nations and you can watch the goal here.

Mohamed Salah

The strike came in the 69th minute and was enough to help Egypt secure the three points leaving them second in Group B.

Salah was at his clinical best volleying home from the corner of the six yard box.

Watch the goal here:

Egypt survived a late scare when Guinea-Bissau had a goal ruled out by VAR in the 84th minute.

The 29 year old also picked up the man of the match award.

Read More

It's the 𝐄𝐆𝐘𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 👑

Make some noise for the TotalEnergies Man of the Match, Mohamed Salah! 🔊

Egypt now face Sudan on Wednesday as they look to secure their passage into the play-offs.

All of Liverpool's representatives at AFCON have helped put their nations in strong positions to qualify for the playoffs.

Naby Keita's Guinea currently top Group B with Sadio Mane's Senegal in second after their 0-0 draw on Friday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Enough To Secure Victory For Egypt At AFCON

36 seconds ago
Ivan Toney
Match Coverage

Should Liverpool Sign Brentford Forward Ivan Toney?

5 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'The Signals He Gives Me' - Trent Alexander Arnold On His Understanding With Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Right Side

9 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: West Ham Have 'Touched Base' With Liverpool Over Nat Phillips Transfer

9 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'Someone Who Can Do Good Things For The Team' - Fabinho On Harvey Elliott's Imminent Liverpool Return

9 hours ago
Firmino Fabinho
Quotes

'A Really Bobby Goal' - Fabinho On Roberto Firmino's Liverpool Return

9 hours ago
Diego Costa
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Make Transfer Enquiry About Former Chelsea Striker Diego Costa

9 hours ago
Rafa Benitez
Non LFC

Breaking: Everton Sack Rafael Benitez Following Loss To Norwich City

10 hours ago