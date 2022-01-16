Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Enough To Secure Victory For Egypt At AFCON

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was on target as Egypt edged past Guinea-Bissau at the Africa Cup Of Nations and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / Sulaiman Pooja

The strike came in the 69th minute and was enough to help Egypt secure the three points leaving them second in Group B.

Salah was at his clinical best volleying home from the corner of the six yard box.

Watch the goal here:

Egypt survived a late scare when Guinea-Bissau had a goal ruled out by VAR in the 84th minute.

The 29 year old also picked up the man of the match award.

It's the 𝐄𝐆𝐘𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 👑

Egypt now face Sudan on Wednesday as they look to secure their passage into the play-offs.

All of Liverpool's representatives at AFCON have helped put their nations in strong positions to qualify for the playoffs.

Naby Keita's Guinea currently top Group B with Sadio Mane's Senegal in second after their 0-0 draw on Friday.

