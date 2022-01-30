Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Equalises For Egypt Against Morocco In AFCON Quarter-Finals
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has scored for Egypt to equalise against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final and you can watch the goal here.
Morocco led through Sofiane Boufal's penalty in the 7th minute but Salah was on hand to turn home from close range after the ball broke to him in the box in the 53rd minute after a corner for Egypt.
The winners of the game will go on to face Cameroon in the semi-finals.
Watch Salah's goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 29th January 2022
4:00 pm Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Read More
7:00 pm Burkino Faso 1-0 Tunisia
Sunday, 30th January 2022
3:00 pm Egypt v Morocco
7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
