Watch: Mohamed Salah Breaks Down As He Hints At International Retirement After Egypt Lose Against Senegal In 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Mohamed Salah and Egypt, unfortunately, suffered defeat at the hands of Sadio Mane's Senegal, for the second time within months. Another penalty shootout loss saw Senegal go through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, following their AFCON Final win against the same opponents.

The Egyptian King will return to Liverpool this week after his disappointment yesterday. With the Reds having all competitions to fight for, it will be vital they get a raring Mohamed Salah back onto the pitch.

In January, a Salah-inspired Egypt reached the final of AFCON to face Sadio Mane and Senegal. After a scrappy 90 minutes, both teams pushed in extra time for winner, but couldn't find a way through.

After four penalties each, it was down to Liverpool's Sadio Mane to score the winner for his side. His club teammate, however, never got the chance to take one, as he was fifth in the order.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Last night's match gave us deja vu, following Egypt's first leg win, Senegal replied with a 1-0 win themselves, replicating the reverse score in the first match. The tie between both sides once again was taken to penalties.

Unlike the AFCON final, Mohamed Salah made sure he took a penalty this time, as he stepped up first. The world's best then was at the wrong end of controversy, as some Senegalese fans decided to shine laser pens straight into the face of Salah. He then went onto miss his penalty.

In what was a poor penalty shootout as a whole, it came down to Sadio Mane, just like the AFCON Final, to which he scored and sent his side to the World Cup.

Another disappointment for Mohamed Salah could well be one too much, as he spoke after the match to his Egyptian teammates. Hinting that he may be retiring from international football.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok