Watch: Mohamed Salah Breaks Down As He Hints At International Retirement After Egypt Lose Against Senegal In 2022 World Cup Qualifier
Mohamed Salah and Egypt, unfortunately, suffered defeat at the hands of Sadio Mane's Senegal, for the second time within months. Another penalty shootout loss saw Senegal go through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, following their AFCON Final win against the same opponents.
The Egyptian King will return to Liverpool this week after his disappointment yesterday. With the Reds having all competitions to fight for, it will be vital they get a raring Mohamed Salah back onto the pitch.
In January, a Salah-inspired Egypt reached the final of AFCON to face Sadio Mane and Senegal. After a scrappy 90 minutes, both teams pushed in extra time for winner, but couldn't find a way through.
After four penalties each, it was down to Liverpool's Sadio Mane to score the winner for his side. His club teammate, however, never got the chance to take one, as he was fifth in the order.
Last night's match gave us deja vu, following Egypt's first leg win, Senegal replied with a 1-0 win themselves, replicating the reverse score in the first match. The tie between both sides once again was taken to penalties.
Read More
Unlike the AFCON final, Mohamed Salah made sure he took a penalty this time, as he stepped up first. The world's best then was at the wrong end of controversy, as some Senegalese fans decided to shine laser pens straight into the face of Salah. He then went onto miss his penalty.
In what was a poor penalty shootout as a whole, it came down to Sadio Mane, just like the AFCON Final, to which he scored and sent his side to the World Cup.
Another disappointment for Mohamed Salah could well be one too much, as he spoke after the match to his Egyptian teammates. Hinting that he may be retiring from international football.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- England Manager Gareth Southgate Gives Liverpool Transfer Boost In Their Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham | International Break
- Reliable Journalist Discusses How FSG May Follow A Familiar Path To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool
- Report: Journalist Says It Would Be A 'Surprise' If This Player Stays At Liverpool Next Year
- Liverpool Have 'Agreement In Principle' To Sign Fabio Carvalho From Fulham
- Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Wants' Premier League Move As Real Madrid Join The Race Alongside Liverpool And Manchester United
- Report: Liverpool 'Genuinely Interested' In French International Playing Bundesliga Football As Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok