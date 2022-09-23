Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Twice For Egypt Against Niger
Mohamed Salah scored two goals as Egypt beat Niger 3-0 in an international friendly on Friday evening.
The 30-year-old has been perceived to have a slow start to the season at club level with Liverpool but still has three goals to his name despite the team's disappointing form.
Salah At The Double
Salah gave Egypt the lead in the 42nd minute when he picked up a clever pass from Omar Marmoush in the box before beating a defender and firing an unstoppable shot past Djibrilla Kassali Djibo in the Niger goal.
Mostafa Mohamed doubled Egypt's lead nine minutes after the interval and Salah converted from the penalty spot 11 minutes later for his second to make it 3-0.
In good news for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, Salah managed to play the full match and came through unscathed.
Egypt now face Liberia in another international friendly on Tuesday before Salah returns to Merseyside to prepare for Liverpool's next match in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, 1st October.
