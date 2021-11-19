Publish date:
Watch: Mohamed Salah Surprises Refugees In Egypt In Heart-Warming Video
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah partnered with Vodafone to release a video talking to refugees in his native Egypt.
The winger is widely recognised a one of the world's best, and has even been put in the educational curriculum in his home country.
It's not the first charitable deed he's done in the recent times, having agreed to auction off his shirt from the famous 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United.
Below is the brilliant video, which shows Salah speaking to the children on education, sport and what's next.
