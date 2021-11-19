Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Watch: Mohamed Salah Surprises Refugees In Egypt In Heart-Warming Video

Author:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah partnered with Vodafone to release a video talking to refugees in his native Egypt.

The winger is widely recognised a one of the world's best, and has even been put in the educational curriculum in his home country.

Official: Jurgen Klopp Update on Liverpool Injuries - Mane, Henderson, Milner, Gomez, Keita, Robertson

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Arsenal Premier League Clash - No Fabinho Pictured

It's not the first charitable deed he's done in the recent times, having agreed to auction off his shirt from the famous 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Below is the brilliant video, which shows Salah speaking to the children on education, sport and what's next.

