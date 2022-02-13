Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Neco Williams Fine Assist For Aleksandar Mitrovic Goal For Fulham To Equal Championship Record

On-loan Liverpool defender Neco Williams provided a fine assist for Aleksandar Mitrovic to score for Fulham, equalling a Championship goalscoring record and you can watch the goal here.

Neco Williams

Williams left Merseyside on the final day of the January transfer window to join the West London club on loan until the end of the season.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold in such scintillating form for Liverpool, opportunities have been limited this season for the 20-year-old, and as a result the Welsh international left in search of more game time as he looks to ensure he forces himself into the team for Wales' World Cup play-off matches.

He has made a good start to life at Fulham however and yesterday showed his qualities from the right-back position as he produced a fine cross for Mitrovic to score.

The Serbian international has now equalled Ivan Toney's record of 31 goals in a Championship season but remarkably still has sixteen games remaining.

Read More

Watch the goal and assist here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Fine Assist For Aleksandar Mitrovic Goal For Fulham To Equal Championship Record

just now
James Ward-Prowse Southampton
Non LFC

Watch: Che Adams Goal Equalises For Southampton Against Manchester United

18 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho
Non LFC

Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Southampton With His First Goal At Old Trafford

18 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho Marcus Rashford
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Southampton | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

55 minutes ago
James Milner
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Surprising Update On James Milner Contract Situation

1 hour ago
Sean Dyche will be looking for his second win in a row at Anfield
Articles

A Look Back at Burnley’s Season So Far Ahead of Liverpool’s Trip to Turf Moor

2 hours ago
Diogo Jota celebrates scoring against Burnley.
Match Coverage

Burnley v Liverpool: Key Matchups | Wout Weghorst v Virgil van Dijk & Mohamed Salah v Ben Mee

3 hours ago
Sadio Mane Ashley Westwood Burnley
Match Coverage

Liverpool’s Best Goals vs Burnley in the Klopp Era

4 hours ago