Watch: Neco Williams Fine Assist For Aleksandar Mitrovic Goal For Fulham To Equal Championship Record
On-loan Liverpool defender Neco Williams provided a fine assist for Aleksandar Mitrovic to score for Fulham, equalling a Championship goalscoring record and you can watch the goal here.
Williams left Merseyside on the final day of the January transfer window to join the West London club on loan until the end of the season.
With Trent Alexander-Arnold in such scintillating form for Liverpool, opportunities have been limited this season for the 20-year-old, and as a result the Welsh international left in search of more game time as he looks to ensure he forces himself into the team for Wales' World Cup play-off matches.
He has made a good start to life at Fulham however and yesterday showed his qualities from the right-back position as he produced a fine cross for Mitrovic to score.
The Serbian international has now equalled Ivan Toney's record of 31 goals in a Championship season but remarkably still has sixteen games remaining.
Watch the goal and assist here:
