Watch: Neco Williams Hits Crossbar From Halfway Line In Attempt To Recreate Sensational David Beckham Goal

Neco Williams nearly scored one of the most outrageous goals of the season yesterday in Fulham's 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers and you can watch the effort here.

Neco Williams

The Welsh international joined the West London club on the final day of the January transfer window on loan until the end of the season.

Right-back Williams had struggled for game time at Anfield this season with the sensational form of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He was keen therefore to get out on loan to get minutes under his belt to ensure he forces his way into the Welsh national team plans for the World Cup playoffs.

Williams has already impressed in his short spell at Fulham showing his quality and ability to provide assists.

During Saturday's match with Blackburn, he nearly capped another good performance with an unbelievable strike from just inside Rovers' half. With the keeper beaten, Williams looked on in anguish as his brilliant effort thundered back off the crossbar.

Had the full-back's effort have struck the back of the net, it would have been reminiscent of David Beckham's strike against Wimbledon back in 1996.

Watch the sensational piece of magic from Williams here:

