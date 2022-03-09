Skip to main content
Watch: Neco Williams Scores Two Goals (One Screamer) For Fulham In 5-1 Demolition Of Swansea City

On loan Liverpool right-back Neco Williams scored two goals for Fulham as they beat Swansea City 5-1 on Tuesday and you can watch the goals here.

Neco Williams

The Welsh international agreed to join the West London club on loan until the end of the season on the final day of the January transfer window.

With the scintillating form of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 20 year old had struggled to get sufficient game time, and with Wales in the World Cup playoffs, he was keen to ensure he puts himself in the best possible position to be involved in those matches.

Since joining Fulham, he has already become an instant hit with the fans as they cruise towards promotion back to the Premier League.

Wednesday evening was no different with Marco Silva's team hammering the Swans 5-1 with goals from Williams x2, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Reid, and a Ben Cabango own goal.

Watch Williams scoring his goals here:

By Neil Andrewjust now
