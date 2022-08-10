Watch: On Loan Liverpool Defender Conor Bradley Scores Outstanding Goal For Bolton
On loan Liverpool defender, Conor Bradley scored an outstanding goal for Bolton on Tuesday evening and you can watch the goal here.
The 19-year-old fired home to help The Terriers to a 5-1 win over local rivals Salford in the first round of the EFL Cup.
After Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen earlier this summer, it was always going to be difficult for Northern Ireland international, Bradley, to get sufficient game time at Anfield this season to aid his progress.
Bradley and Liverpool therefore agreed to a season-long loan deal with the League One club as he looks to get valuable match experience under his belt.
The loan move made perfect sense for all parties and the youngster has started off in great style at his new club.
His goal on Tuesday means he has scored one and assisted twice in just three games and at the weekend he was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week.
Despite losing Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest, in his quest for game time ahead of the World Cup, Liverpool appear to have the right-back position locked down for years to come with Alexander-Arnold, Bradley and Ramsay.
Watch Bradley's outstanding effort here:
