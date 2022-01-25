Watch: Sadio Mane World Class Goal Gives Senegal The Lead Against Cape Verde At AFCON
A brilliant Sadio Mane strike has given Senegal the lead against Cape Verde in the round of 16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations and you can watch the goal here.
The 29 year old had been involved in a nasty collision six minutes earlier which saw Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha sent off.
As the ball was swung in from the Senegal right, the ball broke to Mane on the left hand side of the penalty area, sixteen yards from goal.
After taking a touch, he superbly curled the ball into the back of the Cape Verde net as it crashed in off of the crossbar.
There was some uncomfortable moments after the goal for Senegalese fans as the referee was asked to take another look at the goal on the VAR screen to look at a potential foul in the lead up to it hitting the back of the net.
A few moments later however, the ref signalled he was sticking with his original decision and awarded the goal.
Shortly after the goal was given, Mane fell to the surface, clearly still feeling the effects of the challenge with Vozinha and had to be substituted.
Fans will be hoping that both him and Vozinha who was stretchered off are both ok after the clash.
Watch Mane's brilliant goal here:
