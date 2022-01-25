Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Sadio Mane World Class Goal Gives Senegal The Lead Against Cape Verde At AFCON

A brilliant Sadio Mane strike has given Senegal the lead against Cape Verde in the round of 16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations and you can watch the goal here.

Sadio Mane Senegal

The 29 year old had been involved in a nasty collision six minutes earlier which saw Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha sent off.

As the ball was swung in from the Senegal right, the ball broke to Mane on the left hand side of the penalty area, sixteen yards from goal.

After taking a touch, he superbly curled the ball into the back of the Cape Verde net as it crashed in off of the crossbar.

There was some uncomfortable moments after the goal for Senegalese fans as the referee was asked to take another look at the goal on the VAR screen to look at a potential foul in the lead up to it hitting the back of the net.

A few moments later however, the ref signalled he was sticking with his original decision and awarded the goal.

Read More

Shortly after the goal was given, Mane fell to the surface, clearly still feeling the effects of the challenge with Vozinha and had to be substituted.

Fans will be hoping that both him and Vozinha who was stretchered off are both ok after the clash.

Watch Mane's brilliant goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane Great Goal Against Cape Verde Helps Senegal Into AFCON Quarter Finals But Liverpool Man Substituted After Worrying Clash Of Heads

13 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane Subbed After Head Clash In Senegal's AFCON Match With Cape Verde Which Saw Keeper Vozinha Red Carded

28 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
News

Watch: Sadio Mane World Class Goal Gives Senegal The Lead Against Cape Verde At AFCON

45 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

Senegal v Cape Verde: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Round Of 16 | Liverpool's Sadio Mane In Action

3 hours ago
Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Star Eduardo Camavinga 'Accepts' Liverpool Transfer With Jurgen Klopp 'In Control' Of The Situation

3 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
News

Report: Liverpool Joined In Race For Fabio Carvalho By Borussia Dortmund & Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham Have 'Almost Lost' Player

3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Naby Keita Takumi Minamino
News

How Liverpool's Squad Might Look For The Next Premier League Clash Against Leicester City

3 hours ago
Kaide Gordon warms up at Selhurst Park before facing Crystal Palace's under-23 side.
Articles

Kaide Gordon Continues His Goalscoring Record for Liverpool's Under-23 Squad

4 hours ago