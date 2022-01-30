Skip to main content
Watch: Superb Assist From Sadio Mane For Diedhiou Goal Gives Senegal 1-0 Lead Against Equatorial Guinea At AFCON

A lovely assist from Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has helped Senegal take the lead through Famara Diedhiou in the AFCON quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea and you can watch the goal here.

After Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah qualified for the semi-finals earlier on Sunday by beating Morocco, Mane will be keen to do the same with Senegal.

The winners of the match will play Burkino Faso on Wednesday and Senegal have made a promising start with the goal after 28 minutes.

Watch the Mane assist and Diedhiou goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2

Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 29th January 2022

4:00 pm Gambia 0-2 Cameroon

Read More

7:00 pm Burkino Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Sunday, 30th January 2022

3:00 pm Egypt 2-1 Morocco

7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

*All times are GMT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

