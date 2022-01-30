Watch: Superb Assist From Sadio Mane For Diedhiou Goal Gives Senegal 1-0 Lead Against Equatorial Guinea At AFCON
A lovely assist from Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has helped Senegal take the lead through Famara Diedhiou in the AFCON quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea and you can watch the goal here.
After Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah qualified for the semi-finals earlier on Sunday by beating Morocco, Mane will be keen to do the same with Senegal.
The winners of the match will play Burkino Faso on Wednesday and Senegal have made a promising start with the goal after 28 minutes.
Watch the Mane assist and Diedhiou goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2
Quarter-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 29th January 2022
4:00 pm Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Read More
7:00 pm Burkino Faso 1-0 Tunisia
Sunday, 30th January 2022
3:00 pm Egypt 2-1 Morocco
7:00 pm: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Luis Diaz to Fly to Merseyside Next Week to Have Guided Tour of AXA Training Centre After January Transfer
- Report: Liverpool Defender Could Leave On Loan With Bournemouth Interested
- Leaked Images Show Luis Diaz Holding Liverpool Kit
- Report: Liverpool In Talks To Sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Following The Transfer Of Luis Diaz From Porto
- Report: Youri Tielemans To Leave Leicester At End Of Season With Liverpool 'The Next Step In His Career'
- Who Will Be The Fastest Player At Liverpool? Highest Speeds Recorded This Season Revealed For Salah, Mane, Diaz & Jota
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook