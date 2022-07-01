Watch: Mohamed Salah New Contract Announcement Video For Liverpool

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have agreed on a new deal and the Egyptian King has signed until 2025 with an additional year.

Following cryptic tweets by both Liverpool and Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa, the announcement was broken not so long after. The Egyptian King posted a photo of himself around the swimming pool with a new kit on.

The club then released the announcement video, which went hand in hand with the picture Salah had posted on his own social media.

A brilliant moment for the club and the fans was given a sensationally made video, one of which we have been waiting for a long time.

It opened up with a brand new Liverpool shirt laid on a sofa looking onto the beautiful location and swimming pool. Mohamed Salah walked in and started to scroll through his phone, showing tweets from fans about his contract renewal.

The Egyptian King smiled and lifted the new shirt off the sofa from behind him, to reveal M.SALAH No.11 on the back. A picture of the winger then appeared with a crown, with the words 'Salah Stays' above it.

This was the announcement all Liverpool fans had been waiting and hoping for. Mohamed Salah is set to stay at Liverpool for what looks to be the rest of his career.

