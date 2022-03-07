Watch: Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino & Joel Matip Return To Liverpool Training But One Key Absentee

Liverpool had some positive fitness news on Monday afternoon as Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip all returned to full training ahead of the Champions League clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Reds hold a two-goal lead from the first leg in the San Siro and will be looking to ensure their safe passage through to the quarter-finals when the two teams meet at Anfield.

After missing the vital win against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, Klopp confirmed that all three had returned to training on Sunday but wanted to see how they reacted to their first session back before confirming their availability.

It looks positive however as footage was released of the team training with all three pictured in action and seemingly ready to play some part on Tuesday.

One concern however for Liverpool fans was the absence of defender Ibrahima Konate. The 22 year old played 90 minutes against the Hammers in what was a physical battle so it's unclear as to whether he is just having another rest day or there is a problem.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday. Watch today's training footage here.

