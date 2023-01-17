"We Don't Hide" - Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Liverpool's Unity Ahead of Wolves Clash

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool are yet to win a game of football in 2023. With three games played; a 3-1 loss to Brentford, a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and a 3-0 thumping by Brighton and Hove Albion, the Reds look to change their fortunes at Molineux on Tuesday night.

A replay is needed following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup - a competition Jurgen Klopp's side won last season.

In his pre-match press conference, the manager touched on the importance of unity in order to be successful on the pitch. And he noted that "there are no issues with the boys" in terms of togetherness in the dressing room.

"So there's always the question, what's first there – team spirit or success? When you become successful, I'm 100 percent sure it always comes [because of] the spirit first.

"There are no issues or whatever. The boys are good with each other, we are good with each other.

"That doesn't mean I cannot be harsh, that doesn’t mean they cannot be clear in what they want from each other and stuff like this. All of these things happen, it's clear.

"Thank God nothing happens outside the dressing room or stuff like this. That would be really bad if then, all of a sudden, you have to explain these kinds of things. So far we are at least good with that."

