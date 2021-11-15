Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'We Just Have To See' - England Manager Gareth Southgate on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson's Injury

Author:

The FA announced on Sunday morning that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson had picked up an injury on international duty and was being sent back to Merseyside for assessment. England manager Gareth Southgate has offered an update in respect of the injury.

Liverpool skipper Henderson had starred in England's 5-0 victory on Friday night against Albania scoring and providing an assist for Harry Kane.

Jordan Henderson

All seemed fine until the news broke yesterday that the 31 year old had picked up an injury during the match.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Southgate has given an update on Henderson.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

“Henderson and Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for further assessment on injuries”

Read More

“With Hendo, (it happened) within the game. There’s a precaution with both of them. We’ve scanned them. There is small injuries on the scans so we hope that they’re not going to miss too much football from here on."

“It shouldn’t be too bad in either case but we just have to see how that progresses.”

The fact the word precaution is mentioned would indicate this appears to be a short term issue.

It will be a race against time however to be fit for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The news will no doubt be a further worry for Jurgen Klopp who is also sweating on the fitness of Sadio Mane who picked up a knock in Senegal's clash with Togo.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Henderson
News

'We Just Have To See' - England Manager Gareth Southgate on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson's Injury

10 seconds ago
Paul Glatzel
News

Watch: Liverpool Loan Round Up: Paul Glatzel Two Goals And An Assist For Tranmere Rovers

27 minutes ago
Florian Neuhaus
Transfers

Liverpool Target Florian Neuhaus 'Frustrated' At Borussia Monchengladbach

57 minutes ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Articles

Greece Performance Shows Why Kostas Tsimikas Should Start Over Andy Robertson Against Arsenal

1 hour ago
imago0048629493h
Interviews

'I'm Ready For A New Challenge' - Liverpool Summer Target Hints At Move

10 hours ago
Diogo Jota
News

Liverpool International Round Up - Jordan Henderson Injury, Shock For Jota's Portugal, Tsimikas, Kelleher

10 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: MOTM

11 hours ago
Ryan Kent
Transfers

Steven Gerrard Appointment As Aston Villa Manager Could Make Liverpool Millions

11 hours ago