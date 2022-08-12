'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
Red Together is the club's official awareness campaign that is committed to standing up for equality, diversity and inclusion, whilst tackling and preventing the use of discriminatory abuse in all forms.
As stated on the club's website, the 2021-22 season saw a quarter of all issues reported to the club’s official sanctions panel involved the use of discriminatory language at Anfield.
Liverpool have also stated that those individuals found guilty of using such discriminatory language have been and will continue to be given sanctions ranging from one-year to lifetime bans.
Senior equality, diversity and inclusion manager at Liverpool FC Rishi Jain has been giving his thoughts on today's news:
"It’s a positive step forward to see both fans’ awareness and confidence in reporting incidents grow," Jain said speaking to Liverpoolfc.com.
“This enables us as a club to continually monitor situations and take appropriate action where required.
“We strive to effect positive change, and through our official sanctions process we are also able to guide and educate fans on important issues and tackle unacceptable behaviour.
“We want to encourage our fans to support their club in a respectful way that is both inclusive and welcoming to all. This not only reflects our principles as a family club but also upholds our strong values.”
