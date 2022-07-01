Skip to main content

'We Want Number 20 And Number 7' - Fans React To News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

After Liverpool confirmed that Mohamed Salah had signed a new contract, fans have taken to social media to register their delight.

The Egyptian put pen to paper on a long-term contract after months of drawn-out negotiations.

With pre-season starting next week, it could not have come at a better time for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

After waiting so long to hear this news, Reds fans could barely hold back their excitement as they took to Twitter.

'GREATEST WINGER IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY STAYS' 

'Amazing news so glad he signed such a important player in this team'

'Mo Salah Mo Salah Mo Salah Running down the wing Salah the Egyptian king' 

'Awesome news!!!! You did the right thing, Mo. Egyptian King ALL THE WAY! Now we must prepare for the coming season with some serious intent. WE WANT NUMBER 20 AND NUMBER 7! YNWA!'

'Brilliant news why would he even contemplate moving he’s playing the best football of his life I very much doubt he could replicate it at any other club in the world we love ya Mo'

'IM SO GLAD THAT SALAH IS A RED'

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

