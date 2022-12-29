"We Will Need Their Support" - Andy Robertson Speaks Ahead Of Anfield Return

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It will be 48 days between Liverpool’s last match at Anfield against Southampton on 12 November, and their next, against Leicester City on 30 December.

Liverpool's win against Aston Villa moved them up to 6th in the Premier League after earlier Boxing Day results moved the Reds down to 7th. Andy Robertson has stressed the importance of picking up where they left off before the World Cup.

“We’ve started off well [in the league] in terms of we’ve picked up where we left off and got three points, which was so important.

“[Next] we are back in front of our home fans and I’m sure they are itching to get back to Anfield and we will need their support. It’s a real intense period of time.

“Usually when you come back from a pre-season you kind of get eased into the Premier League but not this time, it’s every three and four days. We will need their support to create a special atmosphere against a Leicester team that picked up before the break as well.

“We don’t have much time to waste. We know our start has not been as good as we wanted and we have to start closing the gap. We have done that [at Villa]. We’ve closed the gap a little bit.

“We need to focus on ourselves game by game and we just need to keep on picking up three points and let’s see where we end up.”

The Liverpool defender made history against Aston Villa as he recorded his 54th Premier League assist, meaning the Scotsman has the most assists of any defender in the competition's history - overtaking Leighton Baines' record.

“You are up against some unbelievable players from the Premier League but obviously I’m out on my own just now and I’ve managed to go ahead of Leighton Baines, who always had fantastic numbers.

“But there’s a certain somebody quite close behind me [Trent Alexander-Arnold] and he’s got a lot more years on his side unfortunately! I’m sure he will overtake it but I’m happy to be there just now and happy to contribute.

“It was an unbelievable ball from Trent. Sometimes they are more important than the actual assist. The ball to me was unbelievable and I just saw Mo across the front and it was a perfect start.”

