Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Bayern Munich To Rival For Youri Tielemans

07:37 - Craig Hignett makes Jude Bellingham claim

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Craig Hignett has made some claims on Radio Merseyside that will excite Reds fans around the globe.

Hignett has claimed he has it 'on good authority' that the transfer of Jude Bellingham to Liverpool is 'almost a cert'.

07:31 - Bayern Munich to rival Liverpool in race for Tielemans

According to a report from Calciomercato, Bundesliga club Bayern Munich are ready to rival Liverpool for the signature of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

Liverpool were linked with the player in the summer and again recently by outlet Voetbal24.

A few days back we also reported on the player's contract situation at Leicester.

07:30 - Good Morning Reds!

Happy Monday everyone. Welcome to our live updates and transfer rumours. Let's see what today has in store Reds.

Sunday PM

18.35 - Fiorentina contract rebel Vlahovic nets hattrick

Dusan Vlahovic was on target again today with a hattrick for Fiorentina as they ran out 3-0 winners against Spezia in Serie A.

The Serbian striker who is out of contract at the end of next season continues to attract admirers with several reports of Liverpool's interest over recent months.

Watch his goals here.

