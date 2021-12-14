'We'll Be Speaking To Liverpool' - Swansea Sporting Director On Rhys Williams Loan Spell

Swansea City sporting director Mark Allen has admitted that a discussion with Liverpool over the future of on loan defender Rhys Williams will take place over the coming weeks.

After breaking in to the Liverpool first team last season and helping them gain a third place finish under difficult circumstances, the 20 year old was sent out on loan in search of more game time.

Despite featuring at the start of the season, Williams has only made six appearances and was on the bench again on Saturday as the Swans went down to a 4-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

As reported by Wales Online, Allen admitted that there is always a release clause in a loan contract and that will enable Liverpool to recall Williams if they are not happy with the situation.

"With every loan, there will always be a recall clause in January, very seldom will you have a loan that doesn't include that, for both parties.

"Is it working out for the individual? Is it working out for the team? Is it working out for the club that's loaning him? Do they think there's a better loan available for them?

"All of those will be factors now, and we'll be speaking to Liverpool in the coming weeks with regards to Rhys."

