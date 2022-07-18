Skip to main content

'We'll Need To Be Almost Perfect' - Liverpool And Brazil Midfielder Fabinho On The Premier League Title Race

Fabinho believes that Manchester City are worthy favourites to win the Premier League next season, and that Liverpool will have to perform at their highest level if they want to challenge Pep Guardiola's side.

The Reds finished one point off City last season, after agonising final day drama saw their opponents come from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 and secure their fourth title in five seasons.

"City are obviously the favourites and it’s tough to fight against them to win the Prem," Fabinho told The Athletic.

Mohamed Salah Fabinho

Fabinho in action with Mohamed Salah

"You can play one of your best seasons like we did, score more than 90 points and it still doesn’t mean you win the title. We know that if we want to win it we’ll need to be almost perfect."

Jurgen Klopp's side have been the only team to have competed with the Citizens over recent seasons, the two teams have finished as the top two for three of the previous four seasons.

Both sides have strengthened in the summer transfer window, the Reds have brought in club record signing Darwin Nunez and extended Mohamed Salah's contract, while City have recruited Erling-Braut Haaland and Kalvin Phillips.

Fabinho added: "City are always buying new players, always reinforcing their team. This summer was no different with Haaland joining them. I think it will be a really good battle with them, but not just them.

"Tottenham have bought some good players, Arsenal too with Gabriel Jesus going there, Chelsea too. Everyone has been reinforcing because everyone wants to beat City."

