Skip to main content

'We're The Closest To Them' - Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell On Next Seasons Premier League Title Battle

Ben Chilwell believes that Chelsea are the most likely team to rival Liverpool and Manchester City in pursuit of the Premier League title next season.

The Blues finished third behind the two stand out side's last season, albeit 18 points off the Reds in second.

Both Pep Guardiola's and Jurgen Klopp's teams have finished as the top two in three of the last four topflight campaigns.

Speaking to the Mirror, Chilwell said: "City and Liverpool have set the bar, for maybe the last five years, which every other team in the league is aspiring to get at.

"Me being a Chelsea player, I’d say we’re the closest to them, and we’re aspiring to get on the same level as them. 

Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations

Liverpool celebrating their 2019/20 Premier League victory

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We showed in patches last season that we could compete with them, but it’s that consistency that they’ve shown — they’re not just one season wonders, they’ve done it season-in, season-out for the last five years."

Thomas Tuchel's side were tipped to challenge for the title last season, after they signed Romelu Lukaku for £100million from Inter Milan in 2021.

However, the forwards return to London didn't go as planned, and he was loaned back to Inter last month.

"That’s where we’re trying to get to. We’ve had conversations in the dressing room, as players and with the staff, that consistency is the thing that we now need to [achieve]," Chilwell added.

"We’ve shown we’ve got the talent in the team. We just need to now have that consistency that Liverpool and City have got."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

imago1013120968h
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Hails 'World Class' Attack Despite Sadio Mane Departure

By Alex Caddick30 minutes ago
Robbie Fowler
News

Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler On His Favoured Strike Partner

By Joe Dixon57 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hints at 'The New System' Whilst Addressing Midfield Concerns

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022
Quotes

'It Just Doesn’t Make Any Sense At This Moment In Time' - Former Liverpool Winger On Nicolo Barella Links

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Rajamangala Stadium
Quotes

'They Looked Sharp' - Liverpool Journalist On The Reds Open Training Session In Bangkok

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'Longevity Is Key' - Former Chelsea Star On How Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Can Cement His Legacy At The Top Level

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Win Race For Liverpool Linked Brazilian Winger

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag
News

Manchester United v Liverpool | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok | All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago