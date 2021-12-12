Where And When To Watch/Stream Around The World: UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea
With the Champions League last 16 draw coming up, find out where and when you can watch the draw take place. Liverpool will find out their opponents in the first knockout stage of the European competition.
The Champions League draw takes place on Monday afternoon in Nyon, Switzerland. This will be the first knockout stage in the competition as the race to Champions League glory really begins.
The time of the draw will be 11AM GMT.
Qualified Teams - Winners
- Manchester City
- Liverpool
- Ajax
- Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich
- Manchester United
- Lille
- Juventus
Qualified Teams: Runners-Up
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Atletico Madrid
- Sporting Lisbon
- Inter Milan
- Benfica
- Villareal
- RB Salzburg
- Chelsea
Where To Watch/Stream
- UK: BT Sport
- US: CBS, TUDN Deportes
- Australia: STAN
- Austria: ServusTV, Sky Austria
- China: Tencent, iQIYI, Alibaba
- France: Canal+, BeIN, RMC Sport
- Germany: Amazon, DAZN,
- Italy: Amazon, Mediaset, Sky Italia
- India: Sony
- Japan: Wowow
- Middle East/North Africa: Canal+, SuperSport
- Netherlands: RTL, Ziggo Sport
- Nigeria: SuperSport
- Portugal: Eleven
- Rep Of Ireland: Livescore, Virgin Media, RTE
- South Africa: SuperSport
- Spain: Telefonica
Other countries can be found on - UEFA.com
Who Can Liverpool Draw?
Having won the group with a perfect six wins out of six, Liverpool will face a runner-up from the other groups, unless they are an English club.
Here are the teams Liverpool can face:
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Sporting Lisbon
- Inter Milan
- Benfica
- Villareal
- RB Salzburg
To find out about the teams that are left in the Champions League, LFCTR broke down each team briefly and what they could bring to the knockout stages here:
UEFA Champions League: Qualified Teams
