Where And When To Watch/Stream Around The World: UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea

With the Champions League last 16 draw coming up, find out where and when you can watch the draw take place. Liverpool will find out their opponents in the first knockout stage of the European competition.

The Champions League draw takes place on Monday afternoon in Nyon, Switzerland. This will be the first knockout stage in the competition as the race to Champions League glory really begins.

The time of the draw will be 11AM GMT.

Qualified Teams - Winners

Manchester City

Liverpool

Ajax

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Lille

Juventus

Qualified Teams: Runners-Up

Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico Madrid

Sporting Lisbon

Inter Milan

Benfica

Villareal

RB Salzburg

Chelsea

Where To Watch/Stream

Who Can Liverpool Draw?

Having won the group with a perfect six wins out of six, Liverpool will face a runner-up from the other groups, unless they are an English club.

Here are the teams Liverpool can face:

Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting Lisbon

Inter Milan

Benfica

Villareal

RB Salzburg

