Where to Watch/Livestream Champions League Round of 16 Redraw
Here is where to watch/livestream the Champions League Round of 16 redraw.
After the shambolic draw this morning, UEFA have confirmed that there will be a redraw at 2pm UK time.
In the first draw, Manchester United were placed in the same pot at Villarreal even though they were in the same group stage.
Then, Manchester United were excluded from Atletico Madrid's pot and Liverpool, who qualified with the Spanish side, were put into the pot.
This forced UEFA to redraw the pot to 'keep the integrity' of the competition.
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the draw live.
The draw will take place at 14:00 UK Time
Qualified Teams - Winners
- Manchester City
- Liverpool
- Ajax
- Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich
- Manchester United
- Lille
- Juventus
Qualified Teams: Runners-Up
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Atletico Madrid
- Sporting Lisbon
- Inter Milan
- Benfica
- Villarreal
- RB Salzburg
- Chelsea
Where To Watch/Stream
Watch LIVE on our YouTube HERE
- UK: BT Sport
- US: CBS, TUDN Deportes
- Australia: STAN
- Austria: ServusTV, Sky Austria
- China: Tencent, iQIYI, Alibaba
- France: Canal+, BeIN, RMC Sport
- Germany: Amazon, DAZN,
- Italy: Amazon, Mediaset, Sky Italia
- India: Sony
- Japan: Wowow
- Middle East/North Africa: Canal+, SuperSport
- Netherlands: RTL, Ziggo Sport
- Nigeria: SuperSport
- Portugal: Eleven
- Rep Of Ireland: Livescore, Virgin Media, RTE
- South Africa: SuperSport
- Spain: Telefonica
Other countries can be found on - UEFA.com
