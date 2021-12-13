Where to Watch/Livestream Champions League Round of 16 Redraw

Here is where to watch/livestream the Champions League Round of 16 redraw.

After the shambolic draw this morning, UEFA have confirmed that there will be a redraw at 2pm UK time.

In the first draw, Manchester United were placed in the same pot at Villarreal even though they were in the same group stage.

Then, Manchester United were excluded from Atletico Madrid's pot and Liverpool, who qualified with the Spanish side, were put into the pot.

This forced UEFA to redraw the pot to 'keep the integrity' of the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the draw live.

The draw will take place at 14:00 UK Time

Round of 16 Draw LIVE

Qualified Teams - Winners

Manchester City

Liverpool

Ajax

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Lille

Juventus

Qualified Teams: Runners-Up

Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico Madrid

Sporting Lisbon

Inter Milan

Benfica

Villarreal

RB Salzburg

Chelsea

Where To Watch/Stream

Other countries can be found on - UEFA.com

