Skip to main content

Where Will Mohamed Salah Finish On Liverpool's All-Time Top Goalscorer List? Can He Beat Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler Or Steven Gerrard?

Mohamed Salah, yesterday, signed a new contract with Liverpool which will see the Egyptian stay until 2025 at least. The Egyptian currently sits in 9th place in the club's all-time top scorer list with 156 goals. 

Ian Rush is Liverpool's greatest goalscorer in history with 346 goals, which is yet to be matched. Many players have attempted to score as many as the Welsh star but have come way up to short. 

From Roger Hunt to Steven Gerrard, the record Ian Rush has set has been unreachable for the best of players in the club's history. 

Ian Rush Liverpool FC 02 October 1995

The Egyptian King has played 254 matches so far for The Reds and has 156 goals to his name, 190 behind Rush. Although that seems an unreachable target, Mo Salah will still have other players' totals in his sight. 

How many goals will Mohamed Salah finish on? With at least 3/4 years left with his new Liverpool contract, the forward should be aiming for the number 3 spot in the chart.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gordon Hodgson, who is currently in third place, has 241 goals. This seems like a reasonable target for Salah, who is a player capable of getting 40 goals a season.

Mohamed Salah David De Gea

Liverpool's right-winger has fought for the Premier League golden boot on a regular occasion since arriving in England. The consistent numbers he has put up are nothing less than incredible and he is looking to continue it into the coming years.

One thing is for certain, Mo Salah will certainly finish above legends Michael Owen, Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler,all-time and Steven Gerrard, which is sensational in itself, however, if he finishes higher up that is up for discussion.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Is Like Royalty' - Journalist On Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And His Impact In Egypt

By Rowan Lee5 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He's One Of The Best Signings Liverpool Have Ever Made' - Journalist On Mohamed Salah Contract Renewal

By Rowan Lee9 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Liverpool: The Five Contenders To Take Over Sadio Mane's Number Ten Shirt

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Revealed: The 19 Liverpool Players That Will Return For Pre-Season Training On Monday

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Arda Guler
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Battle Arsenal For Transfer Of 'Next Mesut Ozil' - Arda Guler Of Fenerbahce

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

From One King To Another - Sir Kenny Dalglish Ecstatic At News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Ex-Aston Villa Striker Makes Mohamed Salah Goalscoring Claim

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'We Want Number 20 And Number 7' - Fans React To News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago