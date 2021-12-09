Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Who Could Liverpool Face In The Last 16 Of The UEFA Champions League?

Author:

After a brilliant group stage for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool which saw them win all six of their matches, we take a look at who they can face in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool absolutely dominated a supposed 'group of death' becoming the first English team ever to win all six matches at the group stage.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Monday in Switzerland and Liverpool will be seeded as group winners.

Their possible opponents are as follows:

  • Atalanta or Villarreal
  • Benfica
  • Inter Milan
  • PSG
  • Salzburg
  • Sporting CP

The Atalanta/Villarreal clash in Italy was postponed on Wednesday evening due to extreme weather conditions and the match will be played on Thursday to see who qualifies from Group F and who drops into the Europa League.

As Group winners, Liverpool will play the first leg away from home and the return leg at Anfield.

First leg ties will be played weeks commencing 14th and 21st February.

Return legs will take place weeks commencing 7th and 14th March.

