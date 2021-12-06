Who Did Ballon d'Or Winners Messi, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Zidane Vote For In The Kopa Trophy Won By Barcelona's Pedri?
Barcelona's Pedri was voted the best under 21 player on the planet winning the Kopa Trophy at the recent Ballon d'Or awards and we can now reveal how previous winners of the main award voted.
Pedri held off challenges from Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund in second and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in third to take the trophy home.
The winner of the Kopa Trophy is voted on by previous Ballon d'Or winners and Zach Lowry revealed on his twitter account how superstars like Messi, Ronaldo, Zidane, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho voted.
Seven time Ballon d'Or winner Messi voted for his teammate (at the time) Pedri with Nuno Mendes from PSG second and Bellingham in third.
Ronaldo opted for his Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood with Mendes also in second and Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna third.
Brazilian legend Rivaldo also opted for Pedri followed by Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.
The full voting can be seen here:
'Interesting to see how the votes for the Kopa Trophy played out. Pedri, Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala vying for the first-place votes, although Luka Modrić and Cristiano Ronaldo both go with Mason Greenwood at #1. Ruud Gullit, on the other hand, picks Bukayo Saka at #1.'
