Where To Watch/Stream: FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

FA Cup weekend has been eventful so far, with Middlesbrough knocking out Manchester United as the standout. Who will the Championship side get next round? Who could Liverpool draw in the fifth round, if they were to beat Cardiff City? 

FA Cup

When To Watch/Stream

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place on Sunday at 11.40 am GMT. The draw is scheduled before Liverpool’s fourth-round match at home to Cardiff City.

Draw Numbers 

  1. Crystal Palace
  2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
  3. Huddersfield Town
  4. Luton Town
  5. Southampton
  6. Chelsea
  7. Everton
  8. West Ham United 
  9. Middlesbrough 
  10. Tottenham Hotspur
  11. Liverpool or Cardiff City 
  12. Stoke City
  13. Nottingham Forest or Leicester City
  14. Manchester City
  15. Norwich City

Where to Watch/Stream

Fifth Round Schedule

The fifth round ties will be played between Tuesday 1st March and Thursday 3rd March. 

LFCTR will also be giving live updates as the draw takes place here: LFC Transfer Room

