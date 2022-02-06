Where To Watch/Stream: FA Cup Fifth Round Draw
FA Cup weekend has been eventful so far, with Middlesbrough knocking out Manchester United as the standout. Who will the Championship side get next round? Who could Liverpool draw in the fifth round, if they were to beat Cardiff City?
When To Watch/Stream
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place on Sunday at 11.40 am GMT. The draw is scheduled before Liverpool’s fourth-round match at home to Cardiff City.
Draw Numbers
- Crystal Palace
- AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
- Huddersfield Town
- Luton Town
- Southampton
- Chelsea
- Everton
- West Ham United
- Middlesbrough
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool or Cardiff City
- Stoke City
- Nottingham Forest or Leicester City
- Manchester City
- Norwich City
Where to Watch/Stream
- UK - ITV1 or ITV Hub
- US - ESPN+
- Rest of the world - Emirates FA Cup Twitter
Read More
Fifth Round Schedule
The fifth round ties will be played between Tuesday 1st March and Thursday 3rd March.
LFCTR will also be giving live updates as the draw takes place here: LFC Transfer Room
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Cardiff City: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Liverpool vs Cardiff City FA Cup Fourth Round Match Preview
- Predicted Line-up: Liverpool vs Cardiff City | FA Cup Fourth Round | Kaide Gordon to Start? Harvey Elliott Return?
- A Look Back at the Best Liverpool v Cardiff Fixtures
- A Look At Cardiff City's Season So Far Ahead of FA Cup Game Against Liverpool
- Liverpool's Top Five Goals Against Cardiff City | Luis Suarez, Dirk Kuyt & More
- Liverpool v Cardiff City: Key Battle - Ibrahima Konate v Jordan Hugill
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook