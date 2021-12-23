Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Why Liverpool Player And Japan International Takumi Minamino Was Once a Guinness World Record Holder

    One of Liverpool's heroes from Wednesday's Carabao Cup victory against Leicester City, Takumi Minamino, once broke a Guinness World Record and we bring you the details of how.

    Minamino's fine finish in injury time completed the Reds comeback against Brendan Rodgers' team in a game Liverpool went on to win in a penalty shoot out.

    Takumi Minamino

    As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Minamino was speaking in the matchday program ahead of the Leicester game about how he was once a Guinness World Record holder for the most high-fives in a minute.

    The feat of 187 was achieved when the 26 year old was playing in Japan in January 2014 although Minamino went on to explain, he believes the record has since been broken.

    “Yes, I held the record for the most high-fives in a minute, but I think it has been broken.

    “It happened when I played for Cerezo Osaka and it was an event organised by the club for people living in the area, in the town. About 200 people queued up in a line in a shopping centre and as I was the youngest player in the team I was chosen to join them.

    “I had to run down the line and high-five them and I managed to make the Guinness World Records.

    “It is a very good memory and we still talk about it. Maybe it would be good fun if I celebrated a goal for Liverpool like this!”

    There would have been plenty of the Anfield faithful willing to high-five Taki after his dramatic equaliser on Wednesday so let's look out for this celebration in future.

