Why Liverpool Were Not Allowed To Face Villarreal In the UEFA Champions League Re-Draw

After the initial draw for the Champions League was ruled void by UEFA on Monday, there was confusion amongst Reds fans as to why Liverpool couldn't be picked to face Villarreal in the re-draw.

UEFA announced on their twitter account that a technical issue had caused the problem with the initial draw which took place at 11am UK time in Switzerland.

'Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.'

A re-draw was therefore scheduled for 2pm.

As the re-draw progressed there was a moment where Liverpool fans were confused when Villarreal were picked out.

At that point, the Reds were still not drawn out but the UEFA officials claimed that Juventus were the only possible opponents for the Europa League holders.

The reason for this however was that had Liverpool have been paired with Villarreal it would have left Inter with only Juventus and Real Madrid as options to play.

As Juventus play in the same domestic league and Inter had already played Real in the group stages, neither were an option.

Here are the details of the re-drawn matches:

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw

FC Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting CP v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Villareal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid

