Why Liverpool's New Partnership With Coca-Cola Is So Significant

Liverpool FC have announced today a major new partnership with Coca-Cola. With annual revenues of over €40 billion the globally iconic company will bring a significant new revenue stream to the club.

Liverpool's partner list already looks like a who's who of the corporate world. With big names such as Nike, Standard Chartered, Axa, Expedia, Carlsberg, EA Sports to name a few they are already well supported in the sphere of business.

LFC's official website is reporting today that the club has now added corporate giants Coca-Cola to their portfolio. A company that boasts profits of over €22 billion a year.

The site is also reporting what the new long-term partnership will bring.

"LFC and Coca-Cola provide fans of the club’s men’s and women’s teams with magical matchday experiences, unique money-can’t-buy moments and limited-edition merchandise prizes."

Michael Willeke, Coca-Cola Europe's Integrated Marketing Experience Director, had this to say.

“Football has the power to bring people together and we cannot wait to reward fans across Europe with access to unforgettable moments and a host of benefits that only Coca-Cola can offer in collaboration with our partners.”

These partnerships are very important to the club and their ability to add to the team as the additional revenue streams free up more money for transfers and recruitment.

This is especially important for clubs like Liverpool who do not have the deep pockets of rival clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Being able to compete financially on the world stage is critical to the club's ability to stay not just at the top of the Premier League but also at important world stages such as the UEFA Champions League.

