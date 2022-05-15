Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Wife Of Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry Of FSG, Linda Pizzuti, Celebrates FA Cup Final Win With Instagram Post But Is Not A Fan Of Penalties

The wife of Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry, Linda Pizzuti, took to Instagram to celebrate the Reds FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea on Saturday and it's fair to say she isn't a fan of penalty kicks.

Jurgen Klopp John Henry Linda Pizzuti

The Reds won their second domestic trophy of the season running out 6-5 winners on penalties after an enthralling match that saw both teams miss chances as the match finished 0-0 after extra time.

Sadio Mane looked to have given up Liverpool's chance to win the cup when he saw his effort in the shootout saved by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

As the shootout entered sudden death, however, Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount's penalty and Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to score the decisive spot-kick when he sent Mendy the wrong way.

Pizzuti took to Instagram to celebrate the win and posted a picture of manager Jurgen Klopp with the full set of trophies he has won since joining the club in 2015.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The post was accompanied by the caption:

'🏆🏆
What a season. What a club.
Also, I still can’t handle stress of PK’s
#facupfinal #ynwa #mentalitymonsters'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jordan Henderson FA Cup
Articles

Watch: Goals & Highlights From Liverpool's Road To FA Cup Glory

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Jordan Henderson Sets New Record As Liverpool Captain In FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Match Coverage

Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final: Five Things We Learned

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Hilarious Moment Luis Diaz Lifts FA Cup And Lid Falls Off As Liverpool Beat Chelsea In Wembley Final Again

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jordan Henderson FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room Rocking To Freed From Desire After FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Alisson Becker FA Cup
Match Coverage

FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Liverpool - Man Of The Match | Alisson Becker Hands Reds The Victory

By Drew Alexander Ross12 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago