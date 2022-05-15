Wife Of Liverpool Principal Owner John Henry Of FSG, Linda Pizzuti, Celebrates FA Cup Final Win With Instagram Post But Is Not A Fan Of Penalties

The wife of Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry, Linda Pizzuti, took to Instagram to celebrate the Reds FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea on Saturday and it's fair to say she isn't a fan of penalty kicks.

IMAGO / Bernd König

The Reds won their second domestic trophy of the season running out 6-5 winners on penalties after an enthralling match that saw both teams miss chances as the match finished 0-0 after extra time.

Sadio Mane looked to have given up Liverpool's chance to win the cup when he saw his effort in the shootout saved by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

As the shootout entered sudden death, however, Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount's penalty and Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to score the decisive spot-kick when he sent Mendy the wrong way.

Pizzuti took to Instagram to celebrate the win and posted a picture of manager Jurgen Klopp with the full set of trophies he has won since joining the club in 2015.

The post was accompanied by the caption:

'🏆🏆

What a season. What a club.

Also, I still can’t handle stress of PK’s

#facupfinal #ynwa #mentalitymonsters'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |