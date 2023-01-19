Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool: Elliott Wonder Goal Gives Reds Big Win

IMAGO / Colorsport

In the aftermath of a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, a reaction was expected from Liverpool as they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in a replay of the FA Cup third round at Molineux.

Jurgen Klopp made a heap of changes to the starting eleven. Eight to be exact - only Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and Cody Gakpo maintained their positions after Liverpool's 3-0 humbling at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

A start was given to 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic in midfield, alongside Harvey Elliott - who scored in the FA Cup last season against Cardiff City on the road to the final where Liverpool would eventually lift the trophy after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.

Liverpool began the game bright and went ahead inside 13 minutes after Harvey Elliott picked up the ball in his own half and unleashed a rocket of a strike outside the box, beating a hopeless Jose Sa in the Wolverhampton Wanderers net.

Fabio Carvalho briefly thought he had doubled Liverpool's lead 10 minutes before half-time, but the flag immediately went up for a clear offside decision after he tucked away a nice through ball pass from Naby Keita.

An average second half overall from both sides allowed Liverpool to grind out a gritty 1-0 win and set up an FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

Both Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott heavily impressed in their respective cameos, leaving a lot for Jurgen Klopp to think about when he weighs up his midfield options ahead of Liverpool's crucial meeting with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

The result and the performance was indicative of a response to last Saturday's shambles on the south coast against Brighton and Hove Albion, with the manager making sensible changes that proved pivotal.

Up next for Liverpool will be Chelsea on Saturday, 21 January with kick-off at 12.30pm at Anfield in the Premier League.

Should results go Liverpool's way, they could end the weekend back in 6th - above Fulham. Unfortunately, right now, that's the reality of where we are. Have a good rest of your week, Reds.

