November 29, 2021
Women's Ballon d'Or Award 2021 - The 20 Player Shortlist - Kirby, Putellas, Hermoso And More

The Ballon d'Or awards will take place for the first time since 2019 in Paris on Monday evening. One of the trophies to be handed out will be for the women's Ballon d'Or and we can bring you the details of the nominees.

Previous winners of the award were Ada Hegerberg and Megan Rapinoe who won in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Megan Rapinoe

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas appears to be favourite to take the award after captaining Barcelona during a fantastic season where they won three trophies.

Chelsea's Fran Kirby is also expected to be in the running after a fine season.

Here are the nominees:

Women's Ballon d'Or nominees

  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
  • Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
  • Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)
  • Ellen White (Manchester City)
  • Stina Blackstenius (BK Hacken)
  • Wendie Renard (Lyon)
  • Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
  • Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)
  • Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
  • Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
  • Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
  • Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
  • Sandra Panos (Barcelona)
  • Christiane Endler (Lyon)
  • Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
  • Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
  • Kaddiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

