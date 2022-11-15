Skip to main content
World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds

There are plenty of candidates that could win the Golden Boot this year covered below. Visit this page for live updates on the World Cup 2022 Golden Boot race.

Other than winning the actual Jules Rimet trophy there is no greater individual accomplishment for a player in the World Cup than the prestigious Golden Boot award. 

Awarded to the player that scores the most goals in the competition it typically goes to a player from a team that gets into the later rounds.

Here is a list of the top five contenders for the Golden Boot award for Qatar 2022.

1. Harry Kane 

The current World Cup Golden Boot award winner from the last World Cup in 2018 is in tremendous form. Second in goals (12) in the Premier League this season only Erling Haaland (not in the World Cup) has more. 

England have been quite successful in recent World and European tournaments and are expected to make it to at least the Round of 16. This bodes well for the English Captains' chances for a second Golden Boot. Betting odds 7-1 (+700)

2018 World Cup Golden Boot Winner Harry Kane

Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.

2. Kylian Mbappe

Also on 12 goals for the Ligue 1 this season the French superstar is clearly the second favorite. Runner up to Harry Kane in 2018 with 4 goals Mbappe became the second youngest player behind Pele to score in a final.

France are also expected to go deep in the tournament further enhancing Mbappe's chances. Betting odds 8-1 (+800)

3. Karim Benzema

Injuries and poor form left him out of favor for the French side in 2018. However the current Ballon d'Or winner is back with a vengeance and is the third favorite to win the top scorer award.

Still battling injuries this season he is expected to be ready for France's first game on November 22nd. Betting odds 10-1 (+1000)

4. Lionel Messi

Many people consider Messi to be the GOAT and he's certainly making his case this year with a superb run of form. His timing is excellent as he will enter the World Cup with an Argentinian team that has already been picked as one of the favorites.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

This could be Messi's last chance to compete on World football's biggest stage so the motivation will be there in abundance. Betting odds 12-1 (+1200)

5. Neymar

It was a comparatively weak showing for the Brazilian in 2018 with only two goals in the tournament. The 30-year-old has really found his form of late with 11 goals in Ligue 1 for PSG.

 Another supremely gifted player that may be entering his last World Cup he's a good bet given his current odds. Betting Odds 12-1 (+1200)

6. Dark Horses & Honorable Mentions

  • 16-1 Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 20-1 Romelu Lukaku
  • 25-1 Richarlison
  • 25-1 Vinicius Junior
  • 25-1 Memphis Depay
  • 25-1 Lautaro Martinez
  • 60-1 Darwin Nunez
  • 60-1 Antoine Griezmann

