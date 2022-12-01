World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race (Top Scorers): These Five Players Now On Three Goals

Other than winning the actual Jules Rimet trophy there is no greater individual accomplishment for a player in the World Cup than the prestigious Golden Boot award.

Awarded to the player that scores the most goals in the competition it typically goes to a player from a team that gets into the later rounds. Here are the current top scorers from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Players With Three Goals Scored In The 2022 World Cup

Marcus Rashford (England)

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Cody Gakpo (Holland)

Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

Alvaro Morato (Spain)

Kylian Mbappe (France) tied with Enner Valencia (Ecuador) with 3 goals in the 2022 World Cup IMAGO / Xinhua

Players With Two Goals Scored In The 2022 World Cup

Bukayo Saka (England)

Mehdi Taremi (Iran)

Olivier Giroud (France)

Ferran Torres (Spain)

Richarlison (Brazil)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Cho Gue-sung (South Korea)

Bruno Fernandez (Portugal)

Ritsu Doan (Japan)

Niclas Fullkrug (Germany)

Kai Havertz (Germany

Players With A Single Goal Scored In The 2022 World Cup

Jude Bellingham (England), Raheem Sterling (England), Jack Grealish (England), Davy Klaassen (Holland), Timothy Weah (USA), Gareth Bale (Wales), Saleh Al-Shehri (Saudi Arabia), Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia), Adrien Rabiot (France), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), Takuma Asano (Japan), Dani Olmo (Spain), Marco Asensio (Spain), Gavi (Spain), Carlos Soler (Spain), Michy Batshuayi (Belgium), Breel Embolo (Switzerland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Joao Felix (Portugal), Rafael Leao (Portugal), Andre Ayew (Ghana), Osman Bukari (Ghana), Ramin Rezaeian (Iran), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Iran), Mohammed Muntari (Qatar), Boulaye Dia (Senegal), Famara Diedhiou (Senegal), Bamba Diang (Senegal), Mitchell Duke (Australia), Piotr Zielinski (Poland), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Andreas Christiensen (Denmark), Enzo Fernandez (Argentina), Keysha Fuller (Costa Rica), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco), Zakaria Aboukhial (Morocco), Marco Livaja (Croatia), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Lovro Majer (Croatia), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Cameroon), Strahinja Pavlović (Serbia), Sergej Milinković-Savić (Serbia), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia), Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon), Mohammed Salisu (Ghana), Casemiro (Brazil), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), Frenkie De Jong (Holland), Moises Caceido (Ecuador), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Christian Pulisic (USA), Hakim Ziyach (Morocco), Yousef En-Nesyri (Morocco), Ao Tanaka (Japan), Serge Gnabry (Germany)

Here is a list of the World Cup Golden Boot favorites - last updated Nov 15th

1. Harry Kane

The current World Cup Golden Boot award winner from the last World Cup in 2018 is in tremendous form. Second in goals (12) in the Premier League this season only Erling Haaland (not in the World Cup) has more.

England have been quite successful in recent World and European tournaments and are expected to make it to at least the Round of 16. This bodes well for the English Captains' chances for a second Golden Boot. Betting odds 7-1 (+700)

2018 World Cup Golden Boot Winner Harry Kane Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

2. Kylian Mbappe

Also on 12 goals for the Ligue 1 this season the French superstar is clearly the second favorite. Runner up to Harry Kane in 2018 with 4 goals Mbappe became the second youngest player behind Pele to score in a final.

France are also expected to go deep in the tournament further enhancing Mbappe's chances. Betting odds 8-1 (+800)

3. Karim Benzema

Update Nov 19th - an injury has potentially ruled out Karim Benzema

Injuries and poor form left him out of favor for the French side in 2018. However the current Ballon d'Or winner is back with a vengeance and is the third favorite to win the top scorer award.

Still battling injuries this season he is expected to be ready for France's first game on November 22nd. Betting odds 10-1 (+1000)

4. Lionel Messi

Many people consider Messi to be the GOAT and he's certainly making his case this year with a superb run of form. His timing is excellent as he will enter the World Cup with an Argentinian team that has already been picked as one of the favorites.

Lionel Messi IMAGO / Just Pictures

This could be Messi's last chance to compete on World football's biggest stage so the motivation will be there in abundance. Betting odds 12-1 (+1200)

5. Neymar

It was a comparatively weak showing for the Brazilian in 2018 with only two goals in the tournament. The 30-year-old has really found his form of late with 11 goals in Ligue 1 for PSG.

Another supremely gifted player that may be entering his last World Cup he's a good bet given his current odds. Betting Odds 12-1 (+1200)

6. Dark Horses & Honorable Mentions

16-1 Cristiano Ronaldo

20-1 Romelu Lukaku



25-1 Richarlison

25-1 Vinicius Junior

25-1 Memphis Depay



25-1 Lautaro Martinez

60-1 Darwin Nunez

60-1 Antoine Griezmann

